First rail operator to be renationalised apologises for disruption

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first rail operator to be renationalised has apologised for disruption to its services because of a series of problems this week.

Passengers on South Western Railway (SWR) have suffered delays and cancellations on some of the busiest routes in the country.

A spokesperson for SWR and Network Rail said: “We’re sorry for the disruption customers may have experienced this week.

“On Monday, services were significantly impacted by a fatality in the Vauxhall area, at the start of the evening rush hour.

“To allow the emergency services access to the track, power on the lines between London Waterloo and Vauxhall had to be switched off, and trains were temporarily stopped.

“Due to the time of day and our trains and their crews being in the wrong positions, disruption continued until the end of the day.

“In the early hours of this morning, we experienced a signalling problem in the Wimbledon area – one of the busiest parts of our network – which is believed to have been caused by a momentary loss of power.

“The problem was fixed at around 10.15 and services are now running normally.”

Shortly after the statement was issued, SWR said that because of a fault on a train at Southampton Airport Parkway the line towards Southampton Central was blocked.

The company said it expected there may be cancellations, delays or alterations to services until 6pm.

SWR was brought back under public control in May.