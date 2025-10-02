Only Fools And Horses star Patrick Murray dies aged 68

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has paid tribute to Only Fools And Horses star Patrick Murray, who has died at the age of 68.

Murray played Mickey Pearce, the dim-witted friend to Sir David Jason’s Del Boy and Nicholas Lyndhurst’s Rodney Trotter across 20 episodes between 1983 and 2003 of the BBC comedy series.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We are very sad to hear of the passing of Patrick Murray, much loved for his role as Mickey in Only Fools And Horses, our thoughts are with his friends and family.”

The show follows brothers and market traders Del Boy and Rodney as they attempt to buy and sell whatever they can with the hopes of becoming extremely rich.

Only Fools And Horses co-star Sue Holderness, who played Marlene in the sitcom, paid tribute to Murray on X, saying: “R.I.P. darling Patrick. Much love. You will be greatly missed.”

Murray revealed he was diagnosed with cancer in July 2021 and had an operation to remove a lung tumour in its early stages, followed by chemotherapy, in January 2022.

Subsequent scans found another tumour in his liver that was unconnected to his lung cancer and also treatable.

In a health update in May 2022, Murray said his oncologist told him his “lung cancer was cured and that the tumour in my liver was shrinking”, however by April 2023 he revealed his lung cancer had returned.

Murray also had roles in 1979 films Quadrophinia and Scum, 1990s TV sitcom The Upper Hand, along with The Bill, ITV Playhouse and Bergerac.