Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

TV couple Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty announce separation

The couple have made a joint statement.

Kerri-Ann Roper
Tuesday 29 July 2025 16:06 BST
Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley (Damien Eagers/PA)
Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley (Damien Eagers/PA) (PA Archive)

TV stars Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty have announced their separation after more than a decade of marriage.

They wed in September 2012 at a ceremony in Rome and have two children together.

They said in a joint statement to the PA news agency: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.

“We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected.

“There will be no further comment.”

Deeley has hosted ITV’s This Morning alongside Ben Shephard since early last year, and previously lived in Los Angeles for more than 10 years.

She hosted the US series So You Think You Can Dance, also appearing on SM:TV Live with TV duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly from 1998 to 2002.

She also previously co-hosted BBC singing contest Fame Academy and took over ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes from Matthew Kelly.

Northern Irish presenter Kielty, 54, is the host of RTE talk show The Late Late Show, having taken over from Ryan Tubridy in 2023.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in