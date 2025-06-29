Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Former England and Liverpool footballer Paul Ince arrested and charged with drink driving

The 57-year-old former Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder was arrested following a crash in Cheshire on Saturday

George Lithgow
Sunday 29 June 2025 21:49 BST
(PA Archive)

Former England captain Paul Ince has been charged with drink-driving.

The 57-year-old was arrested after a black Range Rover hit a central reservation in Cheshire on Saturday (28 June).

The crash happened at around 5pm on Chester High Road in Neston, Cheshire Constabulary said.

He has been bailed to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on 18 July.

The former West Ham, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Liverpool midfielder won 53 caps for his country.

After retiring, he moved into management, most recently working for Reading between 2022 and 2023.

A police statement said: “At around 5pm on Saturday 28 June, police were called following reports of a collision on Chester High Road, Neston.

“The incident involved a black Range Rover which had collided with the central reservation barrier. Officers attended the scene and arrested a 57-year-old man.

“Paul Ince, of Quarry Road, Neston, has since been charged with drink-driving.

“Ince has been bailed to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday 18 July.”

