Runner who has not missed a day since 2007 continues streak for cancer charity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A dedicated runner who has laced up his trainers and jogged every day since 2007 is to carry on his streak in the new year for prostate cancer.

Paul Smith, from Easington, County Durham, is taking part in January’s Run the Month: Marathon Edition for Prostate Cancer UK.

The retiree makes an effort when taking part in organised runs, dressing as Forest Gump, Freddie Mercury and World Cup winner Bobby Moore.

Mr Smith was inspired to run every day by his hero Dr Ron Hill, who completed a daily run for 52 years.

The retiree has not missed a day since January 1 2007, and intends to carry on for as long as possible.

The Prostate Cancer UK event asks runners to cover the 26.2 miles of a marathon during the month of January. They can run, jog, walk or wheel the distance over the course of the month.

Mr Smith said: “Some people knit every day, others do jigsaws, I like to run.

“My hero was Dr Ron Hill, who I would later become good friends with and regularly run with.

“He completed a 52-year 19,032 run streak – so I have a fair way to go.

“Ron died in 2021 and I miss him greatly. Hopefully he lives on in my running.”

As part of his Forest Gump outfit, Mr Smith grew a beard for five months to give it authenticity.

He shaved his head to look like a monk for a St Cuthbert’s Day run, and took a vacuum cleaner out with him to complete the Freddie Mercury I Want To Break Free outfit.

Mr Smith, who coaches juniors at Crook Athletics Club, said: “I have decided to take on Run the Month: Marathon Edition for Prostate Cancer UK because it’s a wonderful cause for a brilliant charity.

“Over the years I’ve got to know plenty of people affected by this disease, and have run alongside a few too.

“Prostate cancer affects so many men, but also their families and networks as well.

“If I can raise awareness throughout January and get men to understand their risk of prostate cancer then I’ll be happy with that.

Chris Jarrett, director of fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “We believe no man should die of prostate cancer, a disease which is curable if found early, but prostate cancer is also the only major cancer without a comprehensive screening programme.”