Paxlovid: Covid pill from Pfizer approved in UK for those most at risk

Matt Mathers
Friday 31 December 2021 12:14
Comments
A Covid treatment developed by vaccine-maker Pfizer has been approved in the UK for people who are most at risk from developing serious disease.

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) made the announcement on Friday after the treatment, which comes in a pill form, was found to be safe and effective at reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death.

It followed a rigorous review of its safety, quality and effectiveness by the UK regulator and expert advice from the government’s independent scientific advisory body, the Commission on Human Medicines.

Developed by Pfizer, Paxlovid is an antiviral medicine with a combination of active ingredients, PF-07321332 and ritonavir, that works by inhibiting a protease required for virus replication.

This prevents it from multiplying, keeping virus levels low and helping the body to overcome the viral infection. Ritonavir slows the breakdown of the second ingredient PF-07321332 in the body, thereby increasing its effectiveness.

