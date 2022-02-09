Union to withdraw from Cabinet Office race review over ‘flawed’ process

The union representing civil servants is set to withdraw from the Cabinet Office’s internal review into racism over concerns that it isn’t taking the process seriously.

PCS said there would have to be “major changes” to the “flawed” Respect and Inclusion review, which was launched in November following mounting complaints from staff about racism.

It comes after The Independent revealed concerns about systemic problems within the department from a top civil servant.

Kay Badu, a Black civil servant who worked within Government Digital Service, was handed a six-figure payout by the government over allegations he faced racial discrimination in Whitehall, we reported, though the Cabinet Office said it did not admit liability and does not accept a number of the claims which have been made.

Politicians and campaigners including the Labour Party, Green Party, Stand Up To Racism and Black Lives Matter have called for ministers to carry out an investigation into the department’s approach to race issues.

A spokesperson for PCS said: “The revelations from Kay Badu show just how serious racial discrimination is within the Cabinet Office.

“PCS supported Mr Badu while he was employed at the Cabinet Office and the settlement, he reached in no way undoes the damage his treatment caused.

“We have always been sceptical of the flawed Respect and Inclusion review into racism in the Cabinet Office and it is regrettable that PCS will have to withdraw from the process, unless the Cabinet Office commits to being open and transparent, including providing the union with the full report.”

The union said the review’s process lacks transparency and openness, alleging that it has been shut out of the group that is managing the review process and arguing that the timeline on the review is “ridiculously short” and should have reported by now.

Moreover, the Cabinet Office is refusing to share the full report with the union, PCS said, preventing it from confirming that the scope is robust enough.

“As a consequence, we are unable to say to members that we can trust the employer to seriously tackle racism and other forms of discrimination,” the spokesperson explained.

PCS also referred racism concerns of Cabinet Office staff members to the Equality and Human Rights Commission last year - however says progress has been slow.

The EHRC is awaiting the outcomes of Employment Tribunals, The Independent understands.

The union wrote to Sarah Harrison, the chief operating officer, on Wednesday advising that it will be withdrawing from co-operation in the review in five working days unless the department agrees to the following:

The final report of the respect and inclusion review to be published in full.

The number of employees given a personal meeting with IPSOS MORI to be increased to an agreed level to properly capture the lived experience of racism and other discrimination of staff.

PCS referred racism concerns of Cabinet Office staff members to the Equality and Human Rights Commission last year - however says progress has been slow. (PA Wire)

Last week, The Independent uncovered an email by deputy cabinet secretary Dame Helen Macnamara, who recently left the organisation, warned of a “systemic” problem with race in the department, which describes itself as “the centre of government”.

Mr Badu, 36, described how he had been subjected to bullying at the hands of white managers over the course of three years in the Cabinet Office, which left him with depression, anxiety and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. At one stage, he contemplated suicide.

“How many generations have to go through this? My mum was racially abused at work. I was racially abused at work. So when I have kids...are they going to be racially abused at work as well? When is this going to stop?,” he said.

According to the union, the Cabinet Office has the worst record for bullying and harassment in the whole civil service.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “We condemn racism and bullying in all forms and there are strict measures in place across the Civil Service to make sure effective action is taken if complaints are raised."

The EHRC has been approached for comment.