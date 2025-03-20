Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pedestrian killed after being hit by a police car in Birmingham

Police officers say they were responding to a report of a man carrying knives at the time of the collision

Rebecca Whittaker
Thursday 20 March 2025 07:41 GMT
Comments
Google Street view of junction of Yardley Road and Florence Road in Acocks Green
Google Street view of junction of Yardley Road and Florence Road in Acocks Green (Google Street view)

A man has died following a collision involving a police car and a pedestrian.

Birmingham Police said it happened on Yardley Road, next to the junction with Florence Road in Acocks Green, Birmingham, just before 7pm on Wednesday.

The force said the police vehicle was responding to a 999 call relating to a report of a man carrying knives on Warwick Road in Acocks Green at the time of the collision.

The pedestrian, a 40-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene and the two officers in the vehicle were not hurt.

The family of the man who died is being supported, and Birmingham police said it is liaising with the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Anyone with information, including dashcam or other footage, has been asked to get in touch with police on 101, quoting log 4726 of 19 March.

Police added other officers attended the report of the man with the knives, but there was no sign of any disorder on arrival.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in