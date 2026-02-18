London pedicab crackdown will see an end to ‘rip-off fares’ and ‘blaring music’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London's rickshaw riders are set to face their first-ever regulations, with new rules designed to curb exorbitant fares and excessive noise from pedicabs.

Under the forthcoming Transport for London (TfL) scheme, operators will be required to obtain a licence, demonstrate English language proficiency, pass a safety examination, and hold at least a driving theory test certificate.

The move follows concerns raised by MPs, who previously described parts of the capital as a "Wild West" due to unregulated pedicabs.

Instances of tourists being charged "hundreds of pounds" for journeys lasting less than 10 minutes have been highlighted.

One notable case involved a tourist paying over £450 for a seven-minute, mile-long trip with their two children. These measures aim to bring order to the city's pedicab services.

Pedicab fares will now be capped after reports of tourists being hit with extortionate fares ( Getty Images )

But now TfL has proposed a cap on all rickshaw fares. Under the proposals, passengers will be charged a maximum base fare of £5, then £1 per minute for the first passenger and then £3 for every additional passenger.

Riders will also need a licence for their vehicle at a cost of £100, and for themselves, at a proposed cost for £114. Both would last a year.

Both the new licencing regime and the maximum journey fares are due to come into force from October 30 this year.

TfL said the new fares will ensure pedicabs can still offer an income exceeding the London Living Wage and will be reviewed as the industry evolves.

In addition to their expensive rates, pedicabs have drawn criticism for creating traffic problems by parking in bus lanes or flouting one-way rules, while a lack of regulation has prompted concern that many lack basic safety features.

As well as banning external audio, new standards will require pedicabs to be road legal, fitted with a numberplate and regularly checked for safety and roadworthiness.

Pedicab operators will be required to have premises in London and carry out fire risk assessments and basic staff DBS checks.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan said: “After years of campaigning, I’m pleased that TfL will be regulating pedicabs across the capital to ensure they meet proper operational standards.

“Pedicabs should be a fun way to explore London – but too often people face rip-off fares, blaring music and unsafe behaviour.

“We’re bringing in these new rules so that both customers and drivers can benefit from an industry that is more safe, reliable and professional.

“This will play an important role in supporting our vital night-time economy and enabling more people to enjoy all that our great city has to offer as we continue building a safer, fairer, greener London for everyone.”