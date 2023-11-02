Body of woman found on Welsh beach after being spotted by walkers

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The body of a woman has washed up on a beach in south Wales during Storm Ciaran.

The woman, who has not been named, was found on Penarth beach at 2.40pm on Wednesday, 1 November.

Two emergency ambulances and two rapid response cars from the Welsh Ambulance Service were sent after being called at 4.39pm.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency were also called to assist but she was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “A body of a woman was found on Penarth Beach at around 4.20pm yesterday, Wednesday, November 1. The woman’s identity is not known at this stage and enquiries are ongoing.”

The discovery comes as hundreds of schools across the UK have been forced to close their doors as Storm Ciaran rages across the British Isles and Channel Islands. #

Gusts of up to 104mph have been recorded in Jersey, while a tornado warning was issued by the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO), which said the highest risk would be in south Wales to London.

