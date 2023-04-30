Two pensioners killed in crash with cement mixer truck in Suffolk

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man and woman in their 80s have died after their car collided with a cement mixer truck in Suffolk.

Police were called to Long Melford at 3.50pm on Friday following reports of a crash on the B1064 Sudbury Road, at the roundabout junction with the A134.

The two 80-year-olds were trapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, the force said.

They were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where they both died on Sunday.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. They have also asked for any motorists driving in the area at the time with a dashcam in their vehicle to check the footage.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Joint Norfolk & Suffolk Serious Collision Investigation Unit.