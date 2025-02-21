New DWP tool will help savers recover lost pensions worth £9,000 on average

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new tool from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) could help workers save an extra £9,000 on average for their retirement.

The Pensions Dashboard, currently under development, will ensure people can always track down their pension pots. Many people can lose track of them over time, especially as they lose jobs, often meaning hard-earned contributions go to waste.

Around 3.3. million of these pots have been lost in the UK, with an average value of £9,470, a report from the Pension Policy Institute found in 2024.

Researchers add that for those aged 55 to 75, this rises to £13,620 per pension. And as trends show more people are moving between jobs in their careers, the problem is expected to get worse as more pension pots are opened.

open image in gallery It’s thought there’s about 3.3 million pension pots lost in the UK (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

This is where the Pensions Dashboard will come in. This tool will give people a platform to view all their pensions in one place. It plans to include personal pensions, workplace pension and the state pension by the time it is fully rolled out.

The new tool will enable people to see all of these pots in one place, giving them a better overall idea of how much they’ve currently got saved for retirement.

It will also ensure no pensions are missing by making it a requirement for all pension providers to register with the service. This will ensure that the onus is on providers to ensure savers can see the pots they have with them, rather than the current system where people must seek out their lost pots.

Under a timetable laid out by the DWP, all pension schemes must be registered with the service by 31 October 2026. This was decided by the previous Conservative government, with Labour pensions minister Emma Reynolds confirming the deadline would be upheld.

open image in gallery Pensions minister Emma Reynolds has said it’s “too early” to confirm when the dashboard will be launched (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Archive )

However, speaking in October, the minister said it was “too early to confirm a launch date for public use” of the Pensions Dashboard, calling its development a “challenging and complex undertaking.”

When the system is live, there will be two versions of the dashboard in use. The first will be operated by the government’s MoneyHelper service. It will enable users to see all their pension pots in one place, without many additional functions.

This will be available first, and then followed by dashboards launched by private companies. These will have the same central purpose of bringing pension pots to a central location, but also offer additional tools on top. This could include things like consolidating pensions or investment advice.

In the meantime, there are still ways to find lost pension pots, with the government launching the Pension Tracing Service in 2016 to make the process easier.