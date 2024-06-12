Kittens found abandoned in ‘tied up plastic bag’ on Cornwall beach

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Two kittens are being treated “like royalty” after being rescued from a sealed plastic bag that was dumped on a Cornish beach.

Named after famous pirates after being discovered in Penzance, tiny Black Beard and Jack Sparrow are now looking for a new home after a walker spotted them.

They were handed into Sally’s Cat Rescue in St Austell, which is now raising funds for a heart scan after Black Beard was found with a “very serious” heart murmur.

Black Beard recquires a full heart scan ( Sally Oldfield/Sally’s Cat Rescue )

Sally Olford, who runs the rescue shelter said the brothers were given to her after spending a week at the vets in Penzance.

She said on Facebook: “Meet Black Beard and Jack Sparrow. The most gorgeous 11-week-old kittens you could ever meet.

“They were found dumped on a beach in Penzance in a plastic bag.

“Fortunately, a member of the public found them and took them straight to the vets.”

The volunteer group said they were looking for donations as scans can cost hundreds of pounds.

She added: “After a checkover by the vets it was discovered that Black Beard has a grade 5 heart murmur which is extremely serious.

“We will get him a heart scan when he is a few weeks older to work out what his next steps are.

“There are just no words to describe this awful act of cruelty.

“There is always an option .. ask for help….Many thanks to the staff at Vets4Pets Penzance for caring for them and asking us to take them on.

“We will keep you updated. In the meantime, they are safe at the rescue being treated like royalty.”

A heart scan for Jack Sparrow would cost £800 ( Sally Oldfield/ Sally’s Cat Rescue )

A spokesperson told The Independent: “We think this was a purposeful act, sadly. They are both so cuddly and friendly - it doesn’t make sense.

“Maybe the owners knew one was poorly, we just don’t know.

“Obviously we’ll do everything we can to help this young kitten.

“At just 11 weeks, he deserves a chance. He’ll need an expensive heart scan in a couple of weeks which will give us a plan of action for him.”

To donate to Black Beard’s heart scan click here.