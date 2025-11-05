New CCTV released in bid to catch firework arson attack killers eight years on

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New CCTV footage showing a group of people running away after an industrial-sized firework exploded in a man’s house has been released by police eight years after he died in a fresh bid to catch his killers.

Tony Nicholls, 56, was seriously injured when a group of people burst into his home in Tile Cross, Birmingham, and set off the firework, which contained around 200 tubes of explosives, in the hallway at around 11.20pm on November 2 2017.

Mr Nicholls, who was trapped in an upstairs bedroom by the fire which gutted the property in Birchtrees Drive, died in hospital five days later from burns and injuries linked to smoke inhalation, an inquest heard in 2019.

Five men aged 31, 30, 23, 22 and 19, along with a 19-year-old woman, were previously arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation by West Midlands Police.

Police have released new CCTV showing a group of people approaching Mr Nicholls’ home and then running away moments later as a firework can be seen shooting out of the property before the blaze which claimed his life took hold.

Detective Superintendent Jim Munro, from West Midlands Police’s homicide team, said the images have been released now because allegiances can change over time and urged anyone with information to come forward and give Mr Nicholls’ family closure.

He said: “You can see from the size of the firework that it was always going to cause significant damage if let off indoors.

“The firework is called a Colossus Finale 600 Series. It’s industrial-sized and unusual, and we still believe someone out there may have information about where it came from.

“It’s hard to imagine just how awful Tony’s final moments must have been, and we are determined to get justice for him and his family.

“We are releasing these new images now as we know that over time, allegiances can change. People who didn’t feel willing or able to speak up at the time may now feel very differently.

“We want to show just how callous an act this was and for the people responsible, or those who know who was responsible, to examine their conscience.

“We have received information and intelligence about the attack in the years since it happened but have so far been unable to charge anyone.

“I want that to change today. If you have information about what happened, or who was responsible, get in touch.

“It may be that you feel what you know is not significant, but it could be the piece of information we need to finally get justice for Tony.”

Crimestoppers are also launching a £20,000 reward for information passed directly to them in relation to Mr Nicholls’ death.

Speaking eight years after his death, Mr Nicholls’ daughter Fiona Nicholls said her life has been “hell” since her dad died.

She said: “My dad was my everything. He was funny, witty, and he worked hard all his life.

“The last eight years have been hell. I relive it every day. Every bonfire night, I’m anxious, it just brings back trauma of what happened to my dad. It’s horrible, I live a nightmare every day.

“I need anyone with information to come forward. They need to do the right thing. They know something, and they’ve got to come forward and tell the police what they know.

“I need the answers, and justice for me and my dad.”

Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or get in touch via their website to qualify for the reward.

To speak to police, call 101 or use the live chat function at westmidlands.police.uk.