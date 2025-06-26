Deaths from cancer cost UK economy £10.3bn every year – Cancer Research UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People dying early due to cancer costs the UK economy £10.3 billion every year, according to the most comprehensive analysis of its kind.

Researchers from Cancer Research UK calculated the number of working years lost to the disease, alongside people’s expected economic output in that time.

They found that cancer deaths among young adults aged 25 to 49 are having a significant effect on overall economic output, costing the economy £3.2 billion every year.

And when it comes to cancer type, lung cancer accounts for the biggest overall earning loss to the economy of £1.7 billion a year, with 54,000 total productive years of life lost.

Bowel cancer accounts for £1.2 billion with 39,000 years lost, while brain cancer accounts for £0.75 billion and 26,000 years, and pancreatic cancer £0.61 billion and 20,000 years.

The figures relate to lost earnings and do not include carer costs for looking after people with cancer or the cost of diagnosing or treating the disease.

In an accompanying report, Cancer Research UK said improving cancer survival and catching the disease early could boost economic growth.

In his foreword to the study, executive director of policy Ian Walker argued that “cancer isn’t just a health challenge, but also an economic one”.

He added: “Current evidence shows that focusing on prevention and early detection and diagnosis is both the right thing to do for people affected by cancer, and the smart thing to do in economic terms.”

Overall, each individual adult cancer death was found to cost an average of £61,000 to the economy.

The impact was particularly big if people died when younger, owing to the larger loss in terms of working life.

In 2023, some 119,000 years were taken from the future working lives of adults under 50, amounting to £3.2 billion in lost output.

In the future, losses could grow even more as cancer cases and deaths are projected to rise, with half a million cases diagnosed every year by 2040.

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said: “Cancer has an immeasurable impact on patients and their loved ones.

“But this report reveals there is also a significant economic cost.

“At a time of tight budgets and overstretched services, the UK Government can’t afford to wait any longer.

“The upcoming national cancer plan is an opportunity to transform cancer survival in England.

“Action to prevent more cancers and diagnose them early will give people more moments with those they love, whilst relieving pressure on the NHS and building a stronger, healthier economy.”

As part of its plan, Cancer Research UK wants the Government to take further action on smoking, obesity and alcohol, all of which contribute to cancer.

It also wants to see earlier diagnosis, including fully rolling out lung screening across England, and prioritising research.

Annalisa Belloni, lead economist at Cancer Research UK, said: “The UK Government won’t deliver growth without delivering for people affected by cancer.

“Dedicating energy and resources to tackling this disease shouldn’t be seen as a cost – it’s a necessary investment.”

The Department of Health has been contacted for comment.