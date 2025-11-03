‘UK public have tougher stance on immigration and diversity than people in US’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People in the UK are less likely than their US counterparts to feel diversity strengthens society and more likely to have tougher attitudes on immigration, according to research.

The findings are said to show that a common narrative about Britain being more socially liberal than America does not ring true across all issues.

The National Centre for Social Research also found Reform UK voters in Britain were more likely than supporters of President Donald Trump in the US to say immigrants living in their country without permission should not be allowed to stay.

While seven in 10 supporters of Mr Trump felt this way, the figure was almost eight in 10 (79%) among Reform followers.

The researchers said they wanted to “better understand how public attitudes in the UK compare with those in the US, and the extent of polarisation in the two countries”.

Their survey found 42% of people in the UK think there should be legal efforts to deport immigrants living here without permission, compared with just a third (33%) in the US.

While almost two-thirds (64%) of respondents in the US felt diversity strengthens society, only around half (49%) of the UK public agreed.

Proportions were similar when it came to how open their country is to people from around the world, with 63% in the US feeling this is essential to national identity but only 49% of people in the UK feeling this way.

Alex Scholes, research director at NatCen, said: “The idea that Britain is more socially liberal than America doesn’t hold up across all issues.

“While the UK is clearly more liberal on questions to do with family, sexuality and religion, attitudes to immigration and diversity show the opposite pattern.

“People in the UK are less likely than those in the US to see diversity as a strength, or to think that openness to people from other countries is essential to who we are as a nation. Our findings suggest that polarisation in the two countries looks very different.

“In the UK, the sharpest divides are around immigration and national identity, in the US they’re around social issues and the role of government. These differences will shape political debate on both sides in the years to come.”

When it comes to issues such as abortion, contraception and same-sex marriage, people in the UK were found to be more liberal in their attitudes.

The vast majority (92%) of people in the UK said contraception being widely available is good for society, compared with 78% in the US, and while around six in 10 (59%) people in the UK think same-sex marriage being legal is good for society, only around a third (34%) said so in the US.

While 86% of people in the UK think abortion should be legal in all or most cases, fewer than two thirds (63%) felt this way in the US.

Reform UK voters had a more liberal view on abortion, with 82% thinking it should be legal in all or most cases, compared with 35% of supporters of Mr Trump.

– More than 2,000 UK residents aged 16 and over were surveyed in June 2025, being asked the same questions as more than 8,000 people in the US aged 18 and over who were surveyed in April 2024. Both were weighted to be representative of their respective country’s population.