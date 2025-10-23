Disorder will be met with ‘very forceful response’, Justice Minister warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Continued violent behaviour around asylum seeker accommodation in Dublin will be met with a “very forceful response”, Ireland’s justice minister has said.

The warning came as Irish police appealed to people, in particular young males, not to engage in public disorder after two days of riots around the Citywest Hotel in the west of the capital.

The third night of demonstrations at Citywest Hotel took place on Wednesday, after an alleged sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl in the vicinity of the hotel in the early hours of Monday.

A 26-year-old man, who cannot be named because of legal restrictions that apply to all sexual assault cases in Ireland, appeared in court on Tuesday charged over the alleged incident.

Disorder in the wake of the incident has led to four gardai being injured, more than 30 arrests, vandalism and arson in the area.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan said on Thursday: “I hope we’re not going to see more of it, but if there are people out there who’ve made a decision that they want to go up there and create violence, they’ll be met with a very forceful response from An Garda Siochana (Irish police) and our criminal justice system.”

He told RTE News: “People are perfectly entitled to make a political point, they’re perfectly entitled to oppose Government policy.

“They are not entitled to use violence and break the criminal law, and attack members of An Garda Siochana who are there to defend the Irish public.”

An Garda Siochana said public disorder is not “fun and games” and could have “reverberations” for their futures.

Gardai have released footage on social media of what they said was “a very vivid picture” of how gardai are treated, as they warned another protest is scheduled for Thursday night.

They made the appeal after significant damage was caused in Saggart in west Dublin after two nights of violent disorder.

They appealed to the public to refrain from taking part in any riotous behaviour – in particular to young males.

Assistant Commissioner Cliona Richardson warned young people to stay away from disorder at Citywest and said regardless of whether someone intends to cause damage or gets swept up in it, “that will have reverberations for you”.

She said it appeared people were coming from outside Dublin to attend the protests.

She said the damage caused and disruption to daily life in Saggart is “unacceptable”, and she thanked members of the community and emergency services who had helped gardai.

Ms Richardson said people of “all different ages” had come out to the protest that turned violent, but there was a particularly younger cohort of people present on Wednesday night.

“These young men and young women… are making a decision that would have life-changing aspects of them down the road,” she said.

“They may not feel at the time that they were going out to cause criminal damage or violence, however, they may get swept up in it.

“In fact, we can see from November 2023, the incident in Dublin City, we now have very young people doing quite significant prison time for decisions that they made.”

In relation to the disorder, gardai said 31 people had been arrested, 23 of which, 21 males and two females, have appeared before the District Court.

It said five male juveniles who were arrested have been released and will be dealt with under the Youth Diversion Programme.

Four garda members were injured and received hospital treatment but have been discharged.

They said they were continuing to review CCTV and body-worn camera footage and carrying out examinations at various locations.

Protesters have carried Irish flags, chanted anti-immigration slogans and thrown missiles.

On both nights of disorder, public order gardai pushed the crowd further from the hotel by advancing with shields.

A mounted garda unit and a dog unit were at the scene and a police helicopter provided air support.

Several gardai deployed pepper spray during the unrest.

The Garda presence at Citywest will remain in place for four to five days, Chief Superintendent Michael McNulty has said.

He said they are “constantly” engaging with the community to reassure them.

“We’re getting huge support from the community, absolutely tremendous support from the community, that’s very much appreciated,” he added.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly, who visited the scene in the aftermath of the violence, told reporters on Wednesday he is “determined” that further people will be “brought before the courts to face justice”.

Irish premier Micheal Martin condemned the scenes of violence and said there could be “no justification” for attacks on gardai.

Garda Representative Association vice-president Niall Hodgins praised gardai for holding an “extremely volatile front line” at Citywest on Wednesday night.

“We have grave concerns for the safety of our members and colleagues, especially those deployed initially to face these violent thugs prior to the deployment of the public order units.

“It is becoming obvious that a more robust response is required far earlier to ensure no further injuries are inflicted on our members.”

Mr O’Callaghan said the Government has shown “leadership” on immigration and asylum.

“I’ve introduced a number of measures that have ensured that we’ve had a rules-based system in this country.

“The numbers of people applying for asylum this year are down on the last couple of years.

“I’ve put in force more vigorous enforcement measures to ensure that people are being deported if they’re not entitled to stay in the country – and I’m not afraid to say that.”