Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

In Pictures: Christmas light displays bring sparkle and joy

People across the country have been getting into the festive spirit with their colourful creations.

The Stornoway to Ullapool ferry sails by as Gordon Wink checks the lights on the fishing creel Christmas tree he helped to design and build on the harbour-side in Ullapool, Wester Ross. The 30ft tree, made using 340 creels used for catching crabs and prawns, has become a tradition in Ullapool since it was first constructed in 2016 (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Stornoway to Ullapool ferry sails by as Gordon Wink checks the lights on the fishing creel Christmas tree he helped to design and build on the harbour-side in Ullapool, Wester Ross. The 30ft tree, made using 340 creels used for catching crabs and prawns, has become a tradition in Ullapool since it was first constructed in 2016 (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Colourful Christmas light displays have lit up the winter skies across the country, with festive fundraisers among those creating some striking scenes.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in