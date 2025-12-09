Wear a mask in public spaces to tackle ‘tidal wave’ of flu, NHS leader says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People experiencing flu or cold symptoms should wear a mask in public places as the UK grapples with a “tidal wave” of illness, an NHS leader has said.

Daniel Elkeles, chief executive of NHS Providers which represents NHS trusts, said the country is seeing a “very nasty strain of flu” that has occurred earlier in the year than normal.

“So children are still at school, it’s warm and wet, so it’s perfect flu-spreading conditions,” he told Times Radio.

“When you were talking about anything like Covid, I think we need to get back into the habit that if you are coughing and sneezing, but you’re not unwell enough to not go to work, then you must wear a mask when you’re in public spaces, including on public transport to stop the chances of you giving your virus to somebody else.

“And we were all very good about infection control during Covid. And we really, really need to get back to that now.”

Asked if he meant people who have “got a cold, they’re snuffling, they are coughing” should wear a mask in the office, Mr Elkeles said: “I think that would be very sensible to all their colleagues, or probably their colleagues would say ‘please go home’.

“But we have really got to worry about the fact that this is a very nasty strain of flu. It spreads very easily. It’s warm and wet out there and people need to be sensible.”

Mr Elkeles said the peak of this flu season could be worse than previous winters, adding: “We really do need people to sit up and listen.

England each day" data-source="">

“And actually, we need to have a big debate probably after this flu season about how we prepare the public better for what happens every year.

“So if you haven’t already had your flu vaccine and you’re eligible, please go and take it.”

The NHS leader said there was “the really big challenge” of resident doctors going on strike next week when the NHS is grappling with flu and other illnesses.

He said he agreed with concerns from “really, really senior doctors” in the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges that the strike going ahead could harm patients.

He said: “It’s not too late for resident doctors and the Government to find enough common ground in their conversations to say ‘we are determined to resolve this dispute but the thing that is really, really going to damage the NHS and harm patients is having the strike next week.

“So let’s not have the strike next week and let’s carry on talking and get to a good place where resident doctors and the Government feel like there’s a good solution.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also called on people to get a flu jab.

UKHSA data suggests this year’s vaccine is providing good protection even though a drifted influenza A(H3N2) strain – dubbed super flu – is currently dominating cases in England.

The number of people in hospital with flu in England is at a record level for this time of year.

An average of 1,717 flu patients were in beds in England each day, including 69 in critical care, the most recent data showed.

This is 56% higher than the equivalent numbers for the same week in 2024, when the total was 1,098 with 39 in critical care.

It is also well above levels seen in both 2023 (243 patients) and 2022 (772).

New NHS data on flu will be released on Thursday.