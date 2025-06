Health Minister and professional bodies give support to international colleagues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stormont Health Minister Mike Nesbitt and the heads of professional bodies have voiced their support for international colleagues in Northern Ireland.

It comes after a week of scenes of disorder, mainly in Ballymena following an alleged sexual assault at the weekend in the Co Antrim town, and attacks on homes.

Mr Nesbitt said actions in recent days will have left some health and social care workers feeling frightened and vulnerable.

“It is well accepted within health and social care (HSC) that without our international colleagues, the health service would collapse,” he said.

“The international recruits who arrive to work here across our HSC system provide an immensely valuable contribution to the delivery of health and social care services, and enrich our communities with their diversity.”

He added: “I have had the privilege of meeting healthcare staff right across Northern Ireland, including many of our internationally-recruited colleagues who have brought their skills, experience and expertise to our health service.

“They are greatly needed, very much appreciated and highly valued. They are deeply welcome here and their health, safety and wellbeing are of paramount importance.

“People should be entitled to live in peace, free from harm and intimidation, and I stand against this reprehensible, racist and xenophobic behaviour.”

In a joint statement, the chief professional officers, including chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride, said the “appalling and violent scenes of recent days are nothing short of shameful”.

“That people should be targeted and threatened simply because of their ethnicity, skin colour or cultural background is utterly despicable,” they said.

“That they should be intimidated out of their own homes is vile. Everyone deserves to be treated with respect and to live in a safe environment free from harm and intimidation.

“We know there will be many of our international colleagues within the committed and dedicated health and social care and independent sector workforce who will be distressed by what has unfolded.

“But please know this: You are welcome, you are deeply valued and you have our full support. We are the better for your presence here.”

The statement, also signed by the chief nursing officer Maria McIlgorm, chief social worker Aine Morrison, chief pharmaceutical officer Cathy Harrison, chief scientific adviser Ian Young, chief allied health professions officer Michelle Tennyson and chief dental officer Caroline Lappin, also urged reaching out.

“At this time, it is important that each one of us reaches out to provide comfort and support to our friends and colleagues who have come here from outside of Northern Ireland,” they said.

“The hugely valuable contribution that our diverse internationally educated and recruited colleagues and friends make to our health and social care service is very well recognised.

“They go out to work each and every day, serving our communities with professionalism, dignity, kindness and compassion.

“We stand with them and condemn, in the strongest possible terms, these blatant acts of racist thuggery.”