Blind and deaf people face significant ‘barriers’ to access medicines – report

People who are deaf and blind face significant barriers when it comes to accessing medicines, according to a new report.

Experts warned there are “serious gaps and deficiencies” in the way that deaf or blind people are able to use medicines and medical devices “safely”.

In a new report for the Patent Safety Commissioner, researchers explored the challenges faced by people with sensory impairment, with a particular focus on those with sight loss who also have diabetes.

Researchers found that “at every step of the process” the needs of patients with vision and hearing loss have “not been adequately taken into account”.

Problems include the design of packaging, difficulties ordering medicines and people not being able to read instructions or deal with problems with medical devices.

Researchers spoke with 11 people who had sight loss, eight of whom had diabetes and organisations representing people with sensory impairments and diabetes.

They also conducted a review of data from the medicines’ regulator’s reporting scheme, including 169 complaints from people who had a vision problem.

“Barriers and challenges were identified at along all stages of the medicine journey,” the authors wrote.

“Many of the barriers were associated with access to information, primarily written (including digital), but also verbal in terms of communication during consultations and accessing support services.

“The evidence suggests a lack of training and hence awareness of healthcare professionals regarding working with people with sensory impairment.”

They found “multiple” issues faced by blind people who also have type 1 diabetes, with visually impaired people forced to use medical devices that could not be used without the assistance of others.

This could be putting them at higher risk of developing longer-term issues linked to their diabetes, the report suggests.

The report was published as a coroner raised concerns about a lack of British Sign Language interpreters for deaf people who have mental health difficulties.

Coroner Penelope Schofield said that in the months leading up to Imogen Nunn’s death her mental health had been deteriorating.

The 25-year-old, who was referred to as Immy throughout the inquest, required an interpreter to assist her in mental health appointments.

But Ms Schofield said that interpreters were not always available and assessments took place without an interpreter.

“I heard evidence that there was a lack of availability of British Sign Language Interpreters able to help support deaf patients in the community who were being treated with mental health difficulties,” she wrote in a prevention of future deaths report.

Ms Nunn’s inquest is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the report makes a series of recommendations for regulators and health officials to improve care for those with sensory needs.

The Patent Safety Commissioner Dr Henrietta Hughes said: “For patients with sensory impairment, including people with sight loss or hearing loss, there are greater barriers to access the knowledge and information about medicines and medical devices needed to stay safe.

“When we get it right for people with additional needs we will make it better for everyone.”

Anna Tylor, chair of trustees at the sight loss charity RNIB, who is severely sight impaired, said: “Three years ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer and experienced first hand many of the problems identified in this shocking report.

“Added to the stress I was feeling at the time were the many examples of the system failing to recognise my needs.

“If you receive appointment information in a format you couldn’t read or are given medications with instructions in a tiny font, how can you manage your condition effectively? When you can no longer do that, health outcomes suffer.”

Rob Geaney, head of policy hearing loss charity RNID, said: “The findings of this research make it clear that people with hearing loss, blind people or people with sight loss continue to face risk of harm because their needs are overlooked. This is unacceptable.

“Access to safe medicines and medical devices is a basic human right, and RNID fully supports any action that urgently addresses these concerns so that the barriers people face are removed.”

Louise Ansari, chief executive of Healthwatch England, added: “Inaccessible healthcare information leads to people missing vital appointments, being unable to discuss symptoms and treatment plans properly and needing to rely on the help of family and friends to communicate with healthcare providers.

“We’re urging the Government to ensure that NHS services step up their efforts to ensure that all people get the healthcare information they need in a way they can understand.

“The impact of failing to provide information in the correct format is not just a safety issue. It’s about giving every patient an equal chance to make informed decisions about their healthcare.”

An NHS England spokesperson said: “All NHS services have a legal duty to provide clear and appropriate methods of communication to ensure that patients – including those with a sensory impairment – can fully understand everything they need to about their treatment and care.

“Patient engagement is essential to patient safety and is a core aim of the NHS Patient Safety Strategy, which recognises the importance of involving patients, their families and carers in improving the safety of NHS care.”