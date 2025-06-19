In Pictures: People try to stay cool and enjoy the sun as temperatures soar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Staying cool can be a challenge during periods of hot weather, like the one the UK is currently experiencing.

Staying indoors is advisable if you don’t cope well in the heat. But if you have to go outside, the NHS website suggests staying in the shade and wearing sunscreen, a hat and light clothes.

Avoiding exercise or other activity that makes you hotter is also advised but for activities that might be unavoidable, such as taking your dog for a walk, the RSPCA website advises owners to take their pet out in the early morning or late in the evening when it is cooler.

People planning a day out with their dog are advised to check before leaving home whether dogs are allowed and to be mindful that pavements can get extremely hot during warm weather.

If the ground is too hot to touch with your hand for five seconds, it is not suitable for paws.

Hand fans can be a very useful accessory when out and about in the heat.

These racegoers during Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot certainly made good use of them as they enjoyed the festivities.

While outside, the Gov.uk website advises people to cover up with suitable clothing such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses, seek shade and apply sunscreen.

Cooling yourself down is key to enjoying yourself during hot weather.

“Have cold food and drinks, avoid alcohol, caffeine and hot drinks, and have a cool shower or put cool water on your skin or clothes,” says the NHS website.

Swimming pools, rivers, lakes, or the sea can be a fun way to cool down when the weather is hot, as these people in London’s Hyde Park found.

“Wear a buoyancy aid or life jacket if you are doing an activity out on the water or at the water’s edge such as boating or fishing,” the Gov.uk website advises.

These sun worshippers took the chance to bask in the warm weather.

The NHS website advises people to spend time in the shade when the sun is at its strongest between 11am and 3pm from March to October and use at least a factor 30 sunscreen.