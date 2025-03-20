Come dine with me – research suggests sharing meals linked to happiness

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People who share meals with others have higher levels of life satisfaction than those who dine alone, according to research.

In the UK, people on average dine with others for seven of their meals each week – four dinners and three lunches, data suggested.

Researchers from University College London (UCL) said the data on meal sharing had been “collected and analysed at a global scale” and remarked that their findings were surprising in the “strength of the connection of meal sharing with positive life evaluations and emotions”.

The research was carried out as part of the The World Happiness Report published by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford.

Those behind the study, which looked at data collected by global analytics firm Gallup in 2022 and 2023, found “strong and significant associations between sharing meals and subjective wellbeing”.

They said this was the case “even after accounting for income, education, employment, and other key indicators”.

They added: “In almost all regions, sharing more meals with others proves to be highly predictive of higher life evaluations, more positive effect, and less negative effect.”

The UK ranked 81st in the global study of 142 countries, which saw Senegal in west Africa top the list with locals sharing close to 12 meals each week with others.

Bangladesh and Estonia came bottom, with residents sharing only around three meals per week on average.

The UK ranked below the United States, which placed 69th, but above Germany which was at 91 in the table.

Concluding further detailed exploration is required into the topic, the researchers noted that “it remains unclear whether sharing meals leads to greater wellbeing or whether greater wellbeing leads to more shared meals”.

Dr Alberto Prati, one of the researchers from UCL, said: “This is the first time that data on meal sharing has been collected and analysed at a global scale.

“We already knew how important social connections are for wellbeing, but we were surprised by the strength of the connection of meal sharing with positive life evaluations and emotions.

“We believe that these findings have useful policy implications and highlight the number of shared meals as a promising yet understudied comparative index for social research.”