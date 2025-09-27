Man dead and seven treated after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at takeaway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has died and seven other people received treatment after a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a takeaway in Walsall, West Midlands Police said.

Officers attended the shop in Cresswell Crescent, Bloxwich, at around 9.40pm on Friday over concerns for the welfare of a man in his 50s who was then confirmed dead at the scene.

People were evacuated from surrounding properties but were allowed to return in the early hours of Saturday following tests, according to a local councillor.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Our thoughts are with (the man’s) loved ones at this devastating time.

“Seven other people – including emergency service workers – were treated at the scene for the suspected effects of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Some were taken to hospital for further assessment.”

Councillor Michael Coulson said on social media that the incident took place at a food takeaway shop at Mossley shops.

He said the fire service were called out because an injured person needed assistance but firefighters were unable to access the property because a generator was “releasing a mixture of gases”.

On Saturday, he posted in an update: “I have just been down to see for myself the scene of last night’s tragic fatality.

“After tests were completed residents were allowed back in their homes at roughly 3am, and the shops are back open this morning. There is now a very small police presence and I thanked them for their support.

“I had done two litter picks around the shops in the last few days, including one completed just after 7pm last night, and I briefly spoke to those setting up the takeaway on both occasions.

“It’s so incredibly tragic what has happened.”