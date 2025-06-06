Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A significant demonstration is planned for Saturday in London to protest government spending cuts and welfare reforms.

Organised by The People’s Assembly, the group says they anticipate a large turnout, with trade unionists, campaigners, and activists expected to converge in central London to voice their opposition.

The group has criticised the government, arguing that recent cost-cutting measures are likely to disproportionately affect the most vulnerable members of society.

A spokesperson said: “The adherence to ‘fiscal rules’ traps us in a public service funding crisis, increasing poverty, worsening mental health and freezing public sector pay.

“Scrapping winter fuel payments, keeping the Tory two-child benefit cap, abandoning Waspi women, cutting £5 billion of welfare by limiting PIP and universal credit eligibility, and slashing UK foreign aid from 0.5% to 0.3% of GDP, while increasing defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, are presented as ‘tough choices.’

“Real tough choices would be for a Labour government to tax the rich and their hidden wealth, to fund public services, fair pay, investment in communities and the NHS.”

( Getty Images )

Under the banner "No to Austerity 2.0," the demonstration will unite various groups, including trade unionists, health advocates, disability rights campaigners, housing activists, and welfare organisations, alongside community groups.

The event will feature a march from central London to Whitehall, culminating in a rally. Speakers from diverse backgrounds, such as trade union leaders, politicians, disability rights activists, and anti-poverty campaigners, will address the crowd.

Additionally, groups advocating for increased investment in the NHS and other public services will participate, aiming to send a clear message to the Government.

The spokesperson added: “We face a growing threat from the far right, fuelled by racism, division, and failed politics. We need to see people’s lives improve, we need to see the vulnerable cared for and an end to child poverty.

“On June 7, we march for education, for our NHS, for welfare, for refugees, against hate, and for a society in which our children can flourish.”

The event has been backed by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who now sits as an independent MP following his expulsion from the party in 2024.

Urging people to attend the demonstration on social media, the MP for Islington North said: “We have a government in office that is now cutting benefits to the most vulnerable people in our society” and “taking away the winter fuel payment for people who desperately need it.”

“I’m going to be there, we’re all going to be there. It’s going to be a march of hope, to bring about real change.”