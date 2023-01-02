Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people and a dog have died after a fire broke out at a Perth hotel.

Emergency services including 21 ambulance crews and nine fire trucks were called to the New County Hotel on County Place just after 5am.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three people and a dog died.

Guests were evacuated and police cordoned off the road, urging members of the public to avoid the area. Perth and Kinross Council said traffic in the area was likely to be affected.

Guests were evacuated from the hotel while neighbouring roads were closed (Google)

Perth and Kinross Council announced that County Place, Hospital Street, Leonard Street and New Row have been closed off.

The council added: “[Roads] closed due to an ongoing incident.

“Be aware that traffic in the surrounding area is also likely to be impacted as well as public transport routes.

“Please avoid the area if you can.”

Local MSP and deputy first minister John Swinney said on Twitter: “Very concerned to hear this news and hope that everyone is safe. Grateful thanks, as ever, to the emergency services for their actions.”

Following the news of the fatalities, Mr Swinney wrote: “Heartbreaking news emerging from Perth this morning. My sympathies with all affected by this tragedy.”

Deputy leader of Perth and Kinross Council, councillor Eric Drysdale, warned members of the public that it was a “very serious incident”.

He added: “All announcements regarding any confirmed casualties will be made by the emergency services.

“Roads around the scene, specifically County Place, Leonard Street, New Row and Hospital Street, are closed. Please avoid the area today.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently in attendance alongside emergency service partners at a commercial building fire at County Place in Perth.

“Operations Control mobilised nine fire appliances to the scene after the alarm was raised at 5.02am on Monday, 2 January.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson “We received a call from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service of a fire at the New County Hotel in Fife at 5.05am.

“We responded with 21 resources including our Special Operation Resource Team, with our first resource on scene at 5.12am.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Shortly before 5.10am on Monday, 2 January, police were called to a report of a fire at the New County Hotel, County Place, Perth.

“Emergency services are at the scene.

“A number of guests have been evacuated from the hotel. Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.”