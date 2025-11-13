Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Sophie tours Amazon gunboat built in Birkenhead during visit to Peru

The Duchess of Edinburgh is in Peru as part of a tour of South and Central America.

Rob Freeman
Thursday 13 November 2025 03:16 GMT
The Duchess of Edinburgh during a tour of BAP America during a visit to Iquitos Naval Base in Peru (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Duchess of Edinburgh during a tour of BAP America during a visit to Iquitos Naval Base in Peru (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The Duchess of Edinburgh toured a boat built in the UK more than a century ago on the second day of her visit to Peru.

Sophie is in Peru as part of a visit to South and Central America, which also includes stops in Panama, Guatemala and Belize.

During a visit to the Iquitos Naval Base on Wednesday, she was shown around the BAP America, which is the oldest river gunboat in the world.

Built in Birkenhead in 1904, the ship served in the Peruvian navy’s Amazon flotilla and has been on show at a museum since 2015.

On the first day of her visit, the duchess met with women from the indigenous Awajun, Shipibo-Konibo and Kukama Kukamiria tribes who have played a role in defending women’s rights.

She heard how they have taken on leadership roles and their contributions to territorial governance and tackling environmental crime and climate change.

The duchess also attended a dinner marking the UK’s first year of implementing a biodiverse landscape programme.

The fund is designed for sustainable production and bio-business in the Andes and Amazon regions.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in