British couple detained in Afghanistan to be released ‘soon’ says Taliban

A British couple in their 70s who have been detained in Afghanistan by the Taliban will be freed “soon”, the group have said.

Peter Reynolds, 79, and his wife Barbie, 75, were arrested alongside an American national and an Afghan translator on 1 February, while returning to their home in the central Bamiyan province.

The couple have lived in the country for 18 years and have been running training projects since 2009, including a programme that involved training mothers and children.

After the Taliban overthrew the government in 2021, they decided to remain in the country despite most of their staff, other Westerners and British diplomats exiting the country in a rapid withdrawal.

Their daughter, Sarah Entwistle, who lives in Northamptonshire, told The Sunday Times that her parents “could not leave when Afghans were in their hour of need”, and that they had been “meticulous” about keeping to the rules.

open image in gallery Under the Taliban, the rights of women and girls has become severely restricted ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

In a statement, Taliban official Abdul Mateen Qani said: “A series of considerations is being taken into account, and after evaluation, we will endeavour to release them as soon as possible.”

No further details about the reason for their arrest has been given. The Foreign Office said on Monday that it is supporting the couple’s family.

An employee who had previously worked with their Rebuild training company said that Mr Reynolds had been denied access to heart medication and his condition was “not good”.

They said: “The Taliban found no wrongdoing by Peter or the Rebuild organisation, yet they imprisoned them without any crime or guilt.

“It seems that if Peter and Barbie are not released soon, Peter may lose his life because he needs medication, and the Taliban are not allowing him it.”

Describing the British couple, the employee said: “They are the most honourable people I have ever met in my life.

“Since US financial aid to the Taliban has been cut off, the Taliban are trying to take foreign hostages to gain concessions from Western governments.”

Since entering power, the Taliban has dramatically restricted the rights of women, which includes banning education for girls over the age of 12, not allowing them to work or speak in public.

In 2022, they announced that women would be banned from working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs, and have since said they would close any NGOs employing women.

It is understood the couple’s family initially did not want the UK Government to get involved with the case.

In their letter to the Taliban, Ms Entwistle and her siblings wrote: “Our parents have consistently expressed their commitment to Afghanistan, stating that they would rather sacrifice their lives than become part of ransom negotiations or be traded.”

They have since told Times Radio that they are urgently calling on the British consulate to provide support and to “put as much pressure as they can” on the Taliban for their release.

The Foreign Office says support for British nationals in Afghanistan is "severely limited" and advises against all travel to the country.