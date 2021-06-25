Couple, 72 and 74, die in ‘suicide pact’ at retirement village

A couple died in an apparent “suicide pact” at a retirement village in Greater Manchester.

Peter White, 72, and his wife Diana, 74, were found dead in their flat in Altrincham in January this year.

A coroner ruled the couple died of a drug overdose after jointly deciding to take their own lives, the Manchester Evening News reports.

The pair reportedly left behind a joint note at their second-floor privately-owned flat in Rostherne Court saying they were “determined” not to continue in life.

An inquest heard how Mr White had suffered mini strokes prior to his death, the MEN reported, while Ms White lived with mobility issues and painful joints.

Ms White’s sister Pauline Colledge reportedly told the inquest the couple had become “inseparable” after they married.

Their bodies were discovered after a neighbour, who had not heard movement in their flat over the Christmas period, raised the alarm with the manager of the retirement complex.

She and the maintenance manager managed to gain access to the property, where they found Mr White, a retired NHS personnel officer, and Ms White, a retired secretary, in the bed of the master bedroom.

For confidential support call Samaritans on 116 123.