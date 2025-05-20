Food supplier to major supermarkets ‘held to ransom’ by cyberattackers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A distributor to some of the UK’s biggest supermarkets said it is being held to ransom by cyberattackers.

Peter Green Chilled, which supplies Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Aldi among others, was affected by a ransomware attack last week.

The cyberattack happened last Wednesday, and the logistics firm said in an email that it would not be able to process any orders last Thursday.

Managing director Tom Binks told the BBC: “The transport activities of the business have continued unaffected throughout this incident.”

open image in gallery Peter Green Chilled supplies Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Aldi ( Getty Images )

Although it is not one of the top 30 food distributors in the UK, the Somerset-based cold storage and transport company is essential to the supply chain for chilled foods.

Thousands of boxes of meat products are currently sitting idle, according to Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones, founder of The Black Farmer and a client of Peter Green Chilled.

He said “ten pallets’ worth of meat products” were sitting there, “and the clock is ticking”.

“There’s no information,” he added. “Everything along the chain has to be stopped, and then there are thousands of pounds worth of products that are just wasting away. ”

Ransomware incidents involve hackers gaining access to a computer system and using malware to steal or block access to files - often encrypting them - before demanding a payment, usually in cryptocurrency, to return the impacted data.

open image in gallery M&S faced availability issues earlier this month after taking some of its systems offline in response to the incident ( Holly Williams/PA Wire )

Tim Grieveson, chief security officer at ThingsRecon, said: "Cyber attacks on the supply chain are not just about digital data breaches.

"They are disrupting the physical flow of goods as we have seen in the case of M&S, Co-op and now for Peter Green Chilled.

"When hackers target logistics systems or warehouse operations, even a short delay can be catastrophic, especially for perishable goods such as fresh produce or pharmaceuticals."

The ransomware attack on Peter Green Chilled is the latest in a string of cyberattacks on supermarkets.

M&S faced availability issues earlier this month after taking some of its systems offline in response to the incident.

Personal data that could have been accessed includes names, email addresses, postal addresses and dates of birth, according to the supermarket.

A hack on Co-op earlier this month also caused significant disruption across its retail chain and led to bare shelves in many of its shops.

The National Crime Agency has said it is investigating the attacks individually but is “mindful they may be linked”.

The Independent has contacted Peter Green Chilled for comment.

The firm confirmed to the BBC that the attack had happened, but said it was not in a position to discuss further.