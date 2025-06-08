UK will handle US security concerns over new Chinese embassy plan, says Kyle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Security issues over plans for a Chinese embassy near London’s financial centres will be “taken care of assiduously”, a minister said after the White House warned Downing Street against allowing the project to go ahead.

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle indicated the UK would offer a “fulsome response” to any concerns raised by allies amid suggestions that US opposition could undermine transatlantic trade negotiations.

Mr Kyle sought to reassure the public that the Government deals with similar “infrastructure issues” relating to embassies “all the time”.

“These issues will be taken care of assiduously in the planning process,” he told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme.

He added: “These are the issues that we talk about as two countries all the time… we’re in the Five Eyes agreement, America and Britain share intelligence… If people raise security issues even though it relates to planning, then I’m sure we will have a fulsome response for them.

“But look, the key thing is these are issues which are quite routinised in the way that we deal with the security of our country.”

A senior US official had told the Sunday Times: “The United States is deeply concerned about providing China with potential access to the sensitive communications of one of our closest allies.”

The matter is believed to have been discussed during US-UK trade talks, with diplomats saying the Trump administration would have reservations about intelligence sharing with the UK if the building went ahead.

More than a thousand demonstrators gathered earlier this year for a rally against the proposed Chinese “super-embassy” because of concerns about its potential proximity to Canary Wharf and the City of London.

The redevelopment plans at the former site of the Royal Mint were “called in” last year, which means the Government will make the final decision following a report from the Planning Inspectorate.

The plan was initially refused by Tower Hamlets Council in 2022.