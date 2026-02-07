Brown says Starmer leadership crisis is ‘serious’ but PM is ‘man of integrity’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former prime minister Gordon Brown said the situation facing Sir Keir Starmer was “serious” and suggested the Labour leader had been “too slow to do the right things” to clean up politics in the wake of the Peter Mandelson row.

But Mr Brown backed Sir Keir as a “man of integrity” who had been “betrayed” by Lord Mandelson.

The Metropolitan Police said its investigation into Lord Mandelson over alleged misconduct in public office would “take some time” after officers finished searching his homes in London and Wiltshire.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Hayley Sewart said: “I can confirm that officers from the Met’s central specialist crime team have carried out searches at two addresses, one in the Wiltshire area, and another in the Camden area.

“The searches were related to an ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office offences, involving a 72-year-old man.

“He has not been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.

“This will be a complex investigation requiring a significant amount of further evidence gathering and analysis.

“It will take some time to do this work comprehensively and we will not be providing a running commentary.”

Scotland Yard launched its investigation following allegations that Lord Mandelson sent market-sensitive information to the paedophile financier while he was business secretary in Mr Brown’s government during the financial crisis.

Mr Brown said he regretted giving Lord Mandelson his peerage and bringing him back into the government in 2008, adding that he felt “shocked, sad, angry betrayed, let down” when he saw the Epstein messages released by the US Department of Justice.

Sir Keir’s position is in jeopardy because of his decision to appoint Lord Mandelson as ambassador to the US despite knowing his friendship with disgraced financier Epstein continued after his conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008.

Asked what his message was to the Labour Party about Sir Keir’s future, Mr Brown told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “This is obviously serious.

“I mean, there’s always speculation. It happened to me, it happened to Tony Blair.

“It happens to everybody about how their future should be gauged.

“But this is serious, and the task is very clear.

“The task is we’ve got to clean up the system, a total clean-up of the system, an end to the corruption and unethical behaviour.

“And if we don’t do it, we’ll pay a heavy price.”

Asked if Sir Keir was the right man to take the country forward, he said: “I can look in his eyes and I can see that he is a man of integrity. He wants to do the right things.

“Perhaps he’s been too slow to do the right things, but he must do the right things now, and let’s judge what he does, on what happens in the next few months when he tries to, and I believe (he) will try, to clean up the system.”

He suggested there should be US-style confirmation hearings for new government ministers and senior appointments.

He said the alleged lies told by Lord Mandelson during his appointment process as US ambassador were “not sufficient explanation for what happened”.

“There is a systemic failure to do proper vetting, to go through the proper procedures and to actually have, in my view, what should be public hearings for anybody who is going to be in a senior position representing the British government.”

Pressure from within Labour ranks continued to mount on Sir Keir, with left winger Kim Johnson saying his position is “irredeemable”.

She told Times Radio: “I’m sorry, I must have to say that I think his position at this moment in time is irredeemable. I’m sad to say.”

Sir Keir’s former deputy Angela Rayner, who left Government last year after a row over her underpayment of stamp duty on a new property, is widely viewed as a potential successor to Sir Keir.

The Times reported that Ms Rayner had told friends she warned Sir Keir not to appoint Lord Mandelson as ambassador because of his links to Epstein, though she is said to not want to be the one who launches a challenge against the Prime Minister.

The Liberal Democrats called on the Financial Conduct Authority to launch an investigation into Lord Mandelson.

In a letter to the City watchdog Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “It is crucial that Mandelson is investigated to see if he or those he leaked information to profited from access to this market sensitive and confidential material.

“He and others must face criminal prosecution if they are found to have abused trading laws for financial benefit.”