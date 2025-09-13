Could Peter Mandelson be removed from the House of Lords over Epstein ties?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lord Peter Mandelson has lost his post as the UK’s top diplomat in Washington over his ties to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but questions have now been raised over his status in the House of Lords.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown made Peter Mandelson a life peer in 2008 so he could join his cabinet to become become business secretary.

Some MPs – including several who were suspended after going against the Government – have called for him to be stripped of his peerage or have the Labour whip removed.

Chris Hinchliff, who was suspended by Labour over his efforts to halt the Government’s welfare reforms, and now sits as an Independent MP, said the ex-ambassador should be removed from the Lords.

“Someone with such flawed judgment should not be involved in shaping the laws of our country,” he posted on X.

The Labour Party does not have the power to kick him out of the House of Lords – removing the whip from a peer means they can sit as an Independent.

Paula Barker, MP for Liverpool Wavertree, told the PA news agency she found it “completely hypocritical” that four colleagues who “acted in good faith” were suspended over their opposition to welfare cuts earlier this year while similar action has not been taken against Lord Mandelson.

“I certainly don’t think he should be representing the Labour Party in any way, shape or form,” she said.

However, the peer is on a leave of absence from the Lords – which he took due to his role as US ambassador – during which the whip does not apply.

He would need to give three months’ notice to return.

Lord Mandelson could resign as a sitting member of the House of Lords, but he would retain his title.

Peers convicted of a crime with a custodial sentence of at least a year are automatically expelled as members under the House of Lords Reform Act 2014.

Removing a title from a peer would require a new act of parliament.

The SNP has lodged an early day motion seeking to strip Lord Mandelson of his peerage – it calls for the Government to take “legislative steps to remove his peerage”.