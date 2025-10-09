No route back to Government for Mandelson, Starmer signals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lord Peter Mandelson will never get a Government job again, Sir Keir Starmer has signalled, after the peer’s close ties to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein were revealed.

The grandee of the New Labour era was sacked from his role as the UK’s ambassador to the United States, after emails emerged in September in which he told Epstein to “fight for early release” shortly before he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Lord Mandelson is also reported to have told Epstein “I think the world of you” the day before the sex offender began his sentence for soliciting prostitution from a minor in June 2008.

Speaking to reporters during his trade mission to Mumbai, the Prime Minister was asked if he could see a future for Lord Mandelson in frontline politics.

Sir Keir replied: “Not in a Government role in terms of future appointments.

“I think Peter is also on a leave of absence from the Lords in any event so the issue of the whip doesn’t arise.”

Lord Mandelson technically does not have the Labour whip in the Lords as when he started his post as ambassador to Washington he took a leave of absence from Parliament’s upper chamber.

The peer has previously said he continued his association with Epstein “for too long”.