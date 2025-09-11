Starmer faces internal Labour criticism after Mandelson sacking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peter Mandelson’s sacking as Britain’s ambassador to Washington has reopened Labour’s factional wounds.

In a scathing comment on Lord Mandelson’s dismissal, the coordinator of new Labour group Mainstream accused the Prime Minister of “running a narrow and brittle political project” that put factional interest before both party and country.

Mainstream was launched this week as a “home for Labour’s radical realists” with the backing of Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, sparking speculation he could be planning a return to Westminster.

Former deputy leadership hopeful Paula Barker, another Mainstream supporter, also criticised the “delay” in dismissing Lord Mandelson, saying there should have been “no hesitation”.

She added: “The delay in sacking him has only served to further erode the trust and confidence in our Government and politics in the round. We must be better.”

Another backbencher, Charlotte Nichols, said Lord Mandelson’s sacking was “not immediate enough unfortunately, as he should never have been appointed in the first place”.

And North Somerset MP Sadik Al-Hassan said there were “serious questions about the vetting process of the ambassador”, calling for whoever had vetted Lord Mandelson to be sacked as well.

The row comes amid rising backbench discontent over the Government’s performance and less than a week after a Cabinet reshuffle that some on the left of the party said suggested Sir Keir was unwilling to change direction or listen to their concerns.

Luke Hurst, Mainstream’s national coordinator, said: “Peter Mandelson’s inevitable sacking is what happens when you put your party faction’s interest before your party and before the country.

“If Starmer keeps running a narrow and brittle political project it will break him and could break the Labour Party. We need a Government and party of all the talents and all the views.”

Meanwhile Justin Madders, who was sacked as employment minister less than a week ago, described Lord Mandelson’s dismissal as the “best sacking of the week by some distance”.