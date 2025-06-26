Battle of Arnhem veteran becomes MBE days before 100th birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 99-year-old who fought in the Battle of Arnhem said it is important for Second World War veterans to be honoured as “there’s not many of us left”.

Geoffrey Roberts, from Peterborough, was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the commemoration of the Battle of Arnhem and to charity by the Princess Royal at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Mr Roberts, who turns 100 on Saturday told the PA news agency: “I’m surprised actually, I don’t know what I got it for, I didn’t do anything.

“When I saw the letter I thought someone was kidding me, I didn’t have a clue, it was the last thing on my mind. I was very shocked and very overwhelmed.”

Asked how important it is that veterans continue to be recognised, he said: “It’s very important, there’s not many of us left, so it’s very important especially for the ones who didn’t come home.

“The heroes are lying in a cemetery, I was lucky, I turned left when I should have turned right so I’m still here.”

Mr Roberts, who was born in the Chelsea Barracks in London in 1925, signed up in 1942.

On September 17 1944, he flew into the Netherlands as part of Operation Market Garden – depicted in the 1977 Hollywood film A Bridge Too Far – which saw 35,000 British, American and Polish troops parachute or glide behind German lines.

Mr Roberts was captured on September 26, with a German officer giving him some cigarettes and telling him, “for you, the war is over”.

He was sent to a prisoner of war camp and put to work in a coal mine until the end of the war.