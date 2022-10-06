Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Petrol prices ‘to rise again’ after oil exports cut by 2m barrels a day

Members of the OPEC decided to make their biggest cut in oil production since 2020

Aisha Rimi
Thursday 06 October 2022 10:44
Comments
<p>The RAC said the decision would “inevitably” lead to higher fuel prices</p>

The RAC said the decision would “inevitably” lead to higher fuel prices

(PA)

Motorists could face another rise in fuel prices due to a cut in oil exports, the RAC has warned.

Energy ministers meeting at the Vienna headquarters of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) made the decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day starting in November.

This is the largest supply cut by the group - which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia - since 2020. Despite the group saying it wants to stabilise prices, the RAC said the decision would “inevitably” lead to higher fuel costs.

A spokesman for the motoring group said: “The question is when, and to what extent, retailers choose to pass these increased costs on at their forecourts.

“Despite three straight months of pump prices coming down, we believe that in many cases drivers are being charged more to fill up today than they should be based on average wholesale prices over the last few weeks.”

Recommended

The move was met negatively by Washington, with US president Joe Biden “disappointed” by the deal he called short-sighted.

“The decision is technical, not political,” United Arab Emirates energy minister Suhail al-Mazroui said as members gathered in Vienna to discuss the plans.

Saudi energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman stressed the role of OPEC+ as a guardian of stable energy markets.

“We are here to stay as a moderating force, to bring about stability,” he told reporters. “We are going through a period of diverse uncertainties, which could come our way, it’s a brewing cloud.”

Oil prices had already risen this week as supply was expected to be cut, raising fears this will push up fuel prices as a result.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude increased another two per cent on Wednesday to more than $93 (£82) a barrel. It reached a high of $139.13 (£123.26) a barrel in March, the highest since 2008, after Russia invaded Ukraine which triggered fears of Russian oil supply loss.

Recommended

The average price of unleaded petrol is 162.43p a litre, according to the latest RAC fuel watch data, while diesel is at 180.28p a litre.

In July, unleaded petrol rose to 191.43p a litre, while diesel soared to 199.07p a litre.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in