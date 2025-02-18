Pets at Home forced to stop selling guinea pigs after strep outbreak

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Popular animal retailer Pets at Home has been forced to stop selling guinea pigs amid an infectious disease outbreak.

The store learned some of its rodents have Streptococcus, more commonly known as Strep, which could spread to other animals.

Customers who purchased a guinea pig from Pets At Home have been contacted by the chain with “detailed advice and guidance”.

The infection can cause guinea pigs to catch pneumonia and could cause them to die suddenly without showing any symptoms. The bacteria can spread from animals to humans and lead to a range of symptoms.

It is not known how many of the chain’s 474 stores across the UK have been impacted by the outbreak.

open image in gallery The store learned some of the rodents have Streptococcus, more commonly known as Strep. File photo ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Carl Tyrrell, his partner Tiffany and his son Logan, bought two guinea pigs from Pets at Home in Lincoln, who soon became worryingly ill with a ‘contagious’ respiratory virus, according to Metro.

Carl, 42, told the newspaper: “The initial guinea pig we had chosen wasn’t able to be sold as she had what appeared to be discharge from the nose.

“We were allowed to purchase two other piggies from the same enclosure and bought them home.”

The family is terrified the strep bacteria has put their other guinea pigs, who are currently living separately, at risk.

Their son Logan “has such a bond with guinea pigs”. Mr Tyrrell added: “He would be absolutely devastated if the guinea pigs passed away.”

A Pets At Home spokesperson said: “We have identified a small percentage of cases of infection in our guinea pig population resulting from streptococcus equi zooepidemicus.

“Pet welfare is always our top priority and as a precautionary measure we have taken swift and immediate action to temporarily pause the sale or adoption of guinea pigs.

“We will be contacting customers directly who have purchased a guinea pig from us recently with detailed advice and guidance.

“However, if you have immediate concerns, please contact your local Pets at Home or veterinary provider for further advice.”