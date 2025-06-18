Warning issued over pets falling out of windows during UK heatwave
Pet charity says open balcony doors and windows pose serious risk to animals during warm weather
Pet owners have been urged to keep balcony doors and windows closed to stop their pets from falling and injuring themselves during the heatwave.
National pet charity Blue Cross said open windows pose a life-threatening risk to cats who are naturally curious.
Every year the charity sees cats who narrowly survive devastating falls from heights often from open windows, as they do not always land on their feet.
In one instance nine-month-old kitten Mia fell from a 10th-floor window.
X-rays revealed multiple pelvic fractures and a severely damaged hind leg that could not be saved, resulting in amputation.
In another incident, three-month-old kitten Apricot fell from a first-floor window and suffered a broken leg.
Fortunately, her fracture was treatable - but not all pets are so lucky.
“If you own a cat, please don’t assume a small gap is safe,” warns Anna Ewers Clark, head of veterinary services at Blue Cross.
“Cats don’t always land on their feet. Falls from windows and balconies can cause horrific injuries — and all too often, they are fatal.
“Every summer we see shattered bones, internal trauma, and heartbreaking losses that could have been avoided.”
She explained that cats are “naturally curious” and if they are not neutered, they have an even stronger urge to roam.
Ms Clark added: “An open window can be an irresistible - and deadly - invitation.”
To keep pets safe, Blue Cross urges owners to keep windows and balcony doors closed when their pets are unsupervised, or to install a pet-safe screen or netting to secure open windows.
The charity also urges owners to get their cats neutered to reduce the urge to wander.
Hot weather can be distressing for cats and dogs. Animals can suffer heatstroke within minutes and need fresh water and a cool space.
Excessive panting, dribbling and collapsing are some signs your pet has heatstroke. The Blue Cross advises pet owners to move their pet to a cooler place and wet their coat immediately if they are suffering with these symptoms.
The charity suggests using misting spray to keep pets cool, brushing them regularly to remove hair and take them to the groomer for a shorter, cooler haircut if needed.
