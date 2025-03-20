Philanthropist’s art collection sells for almost £1m

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The sale of an internet entrepreneur and philanthropist’s art collection has raised almost £1 million, most of which will go to a foundation supporting creative people.

The sale of the late Hugo Burge’s collection featured more than 300 lots including an etching by Dutch Old Master Rembrandt van Rijn which sold for £225,200 including buyer’s premium.

In total the sale, which took place at Lyon & Turnbull in Edinburgh on Wednesday, raised £956,505.

The majority of this will go to the Hugo Burge Foundation which aims to support and inspire creativity across the UK.

Mr Burge, who died in 2023 aged 51, built up a collection of fine art, ceramics and handcrafted furniture which was on display in his homes at Marchmont House in the Scottish Borders and in London.

Gavin Strang, managing director of Lyon & Turnbull, said: “There was a huge amount of interest in the wide-ranging sale.

“Hugo had immaculate taste and it was a privilege to be be tasked with this auction of highlights from his collection.

“The interest in the range of works is testament to Hugo’s legacy as a collector and as a patron.

“The work now being done by the charity which now runs in his name is vital for the creative sector in today’s challenging climate. We are absolutely delighted with the overall result.”

Other items auctioned included a side table by renowned architect the late Sir Edwin Lutyens, which went for £35,200, and a painting by Scottish artist Alison Watt which sold for £16,380.

The Hugo Burge Foundation was established by Mr Burge in 2019 and was later renamed in his honour.

It offers awards, hosts events, runs courses and funds apprenticeships, providing free studios and workspaces for artists and craftspeople in the Scottish Borders.