‘Heartbroken’ Phillip Schofield announces death of ‘beautiful and dignified’ mother

Phillip Schofield has announced the death of his “magnificent” mother Pat following what he described as a “heartbreaking weekend”.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter broke the news in a social media post on Monday featuring a picture of himself and his mother.

Mr Schofield said family had been present to say “everything that needed to be said” to his mother in her final days, as he shared an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“Today at 3pm, after a heartbreaking weekend, my magnificent mum decided it was time to go to her beloved Brian,” he wrote.

“Over three days we held her, loved her, hugged her and said everything that needed to be said. She was calm, peaceful, beautiful and dignified. I will forever be proud and privileged that she was my mum.”

He added his “eternal thanks” to healthcare staff including, paramedics, Treliske A&E and the critical care team who he said had been “in the past and this weekend, my mum’s and our angels,” adding that their “love and care has been our saviour”.

Signing off he wrote: “I love you mum, forever.”

The moving tribute was followed by several pictures of his mother over the years, from holiday pictures to videos of her daring adventures.

He shared footage of a plane flying overhead, with the caption: “God I loved her for wanting to do this. One of the oldest ever ladies to wing walk.”

Pat is believed to have been aged 88 when she passed away.

Mr Schofield ended his tribute posts with pictures of his mother and his late father, Brian, on their wedding day, and another of them together captioned: “Together forever.”

The 62-year-old made a return to television last month as he featured in a three-part series of Castaway on Channel 5.

Whilst fighting for survival on a remote island, viewers watched as Schofield opened up about his “unwise but not illegal” secret affair with a younger male colleague. The programme marked his first return to TV since leaving ITV’s This Morning in May 2023.