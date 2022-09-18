Striking photo shows Beefeaters taking a break from 20 minute shifts holding vigil in Westminster Hall
Yeomen Warders of Her Majesty’s Royal Palace and Fortress the Tower of London have been guarding the coffin in state
Royal guards standing vigil by Queen Elizabeth II coffin as it lies in state in Westminister Hall have been captured taking a break in between shifts.
Beefeaters, so the The Yeomen Warders of Her Majesty’s Royal Palace and Fortress the Tower of London are affectionately known, have been guarding the Queen’s coffin since it arrived in the ancient hall on Thursday.
Her Majesty’s coffin, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, is lying in state on the catafalque at Westminster Hall, from where it will be moved on Monday morning ahead of the state funeral.
Alongside the Gentlemen at Arms and the Royal Company of Archers, the Beefeaters have been standing guard over a 24-hour schedule, each taking on six-hour shifts.
One photo, shared to the official Twitter account of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), has captured a group of Beefeaters taking a well-earned break on Sunday in between the 20-minute shift rotation.
The series of images shared by the government department included a number of behind-the-scenes snaps from the operation in Westminster Hall.
“The UK Armed Forces are continuing to honour their Commander-in-Chief of 70 years, Her Majesty The Queen, as they stand vigil alongside The King’s Body Guard,” the tweet reads.
The photos were met with delight and praise from commenters, with one user writing: “Upholding a fine tradition of the military service in this country you should all be very proud of the service you have given to the queen and no doubt it will continue with the King.
“Thank you for looking after our beloved Queen!!,” a second person said.
A third added: “It is an honour to keep tabs on such a fantastic military. Thank you for looking after our Queen.”
Mourners then have until 6.30am on Monday to reach the coffin, when the Queen’s lying-in-state comes to an end.
Following this, the doors will close in preparation for the procession to Westminster Abbey where the State Funeral service will take place.
Monday’s ceremony will be the first state funeral in the UK since Winston Churchill’s in 1965, and will see the Queen transported from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey and finally to Windsor Castle.
Millions of people are expected to descend on London, as millions watch the service around the world.
