Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Striking photo shows Beefeaters taking a break from 20 minute shifts holding vigil in Westminster Hall

Yeomen Warders of Her Majesty’s Royal Palace and Fortress the Tower of London have been guarding the coffin in state

Emily Atkinson
Sunday 18 September 2022 23:49
Comments
Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren hold vigil at her coffin in Westminster Hall

Royal guards standing vigil by Queen Elizabeth II coffin as it lies in state in Westminister Hall have been captured taking a break in between shifts.

Beefeaters, so the The Yeomen Warders of Her Majesty’s Royal Palace and Fortress the Tower of London are affectionately known, have been guarding the Queen’s coffin since it arrived in the ancient hall on Thursday.

The Yeomen Warders take a break in between shifts standing guard over the deceased monarch

(Ministry of Defence/ Twitter)

Her Majesty’s coffin, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, is lying in state on the catafalque at Westminster Hall, from where it will be moved on Monday morning ahead of the state funeral.

Alongside the Gentlemen at Arms and the Royal Company of Archers, the Beefeaters have been standing guard over a 24-hour schedule, each taking on six-hour shifts.

Recommended

One photo, shared to the official Twitter account of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), has captured a group of Beefeaters taking a well-earned break on Sunday in between the 20-minute shift rotation.

A view shows the Changing of the Guards at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

(Getty Images)

The series of images shared by the government department included a number of behind-the-scenes snaps from the operation in Westminster Hall.

“The UK Armed Forces are continuing to honour their Commander-in-Chief of 70 years, Her Majesty The Queen, as they stand vigil alongside The King’s Body Guard,” the tweet reads.

The photos were met with delight and praise from commenters, with one user writing: “Upholding a fine tradition of the military service in this country you should all be very proud of the service you have given to the queen and no doubt it will continue with the King.

“Thank you for looking after our beloved Queen!!,” a second person said.

A third added: “It is an honour to keep tabs on such a fantastic military. Thank you for looking after our Queen.”

Mourners then have until 6.30am on Monday to reach the coffin, when the Queen’s lying-in-state comes to an end.

Beefeaters stand. guard at Westminster Hall, where the coffin of the Queen is lying in state on the catafalque

(PA)

Following this, the doors will close in preparation for the procession to Westminster Abbey where the State Funeral service will take place.

Recommended

Monday’s ceremony will be the first state funeral in the UK since Winston Churchill’s in 1965, and will see the Queen transported from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey and finally to Windsor Castle.

Millions of people are expected to descend on London, as millions watch the service around the world.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in