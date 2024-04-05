Young wildlife photographer sees ‘kissing blackbird’ picture snapped up by Co-op

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A young amateur photographer who captured two blackbirds “kissing” on camera is seeing his shot turned into a card and sold in the Co-op supermarket.

Ben Pulletz, now 21, captured six striking images of animals and nature around his home in Somerset. Among them were a rabbit in a meadow, a grasshopper, a great tit perched among rose hips and a sunny field of daisies.

The cards will be launched in 1,300 stores and the Co-op will donate £10,000 to the RSPB.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted and, to be honest, it really hasn’t sunk in yet. I can’t believe that I would have had such a positive response from Co-op when I first reached out to them.

“I have been trying to track the perfect wildlife photographs for so many years, but the idea of a national chain taking up my images would have been seen by me and everyone else as ‘one for the birds’.

“I am especially pleased that the daisy photograph has been used – it is my mum’s favourite.”

A keen wildlife enthusiast, Mr Pulletz started taking pictures of animals in the countryside near Charlton Mackrell in Somerset five years ago, wandering through fields and woodlands to get the perfect image. In 2020, at the age of 17, he set up his own photo-card business, Feathers & Hills.

He said: “It first started when I left school and didn’t know what to do. I always loved the natural world and was always taking photos of the sunrise and sunset on my iPad.

“I picked out things around my local village and then waited for the light to appear. I took an image of rapeseed in the golden glare and after that picture, I was hooked.

“I love nature photography as you can always expect the unexpected. Being out in places where I know are wildlife hot spots is always exciting, as it is only a matter of time before something special comes into view. I never stop believing and always stay positive.”

In 2021, Mr Pulletz won the Siena International Award for his photography in the Under 20 Category. His work has also featured in the British Wildlife Photography Awards book.