In Pictures: Charles enjoying a right royal pint or two over the years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King ended up with foam from the head of a pint on his upper lip after having a drink during a trip to the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in London.

But it’s far from the first time the monarch has enjoyed a drink as part of his royal duties.

Photographers from the Press Association have captured numerous images of Charles with an alcoholic beverage over the years. Here we take a look at some of the best:

Our first photo takes us back to 1974 when a young Charles was pictured supping a pint at Cowdray Park, where he was playing polo in the Spring Cup.

On spotting a group of waiting photographers he remarked “you don’t think I’d be fool enough to bring her here”. The then-prince, who was on the winning side and scored a goal in the polo match, was referring to his American girlfriend at the time, Laura Jo Watkins.

Charles is no stranger to pulling a pint or two as well, as these images show.

Although, if the state of the pints in the next two images are anything to go by, the King’s technique may need a bit of work.

Charles limited himself to just a half in the next image, during a visit to Wales.

Camilla’s enjoyed the odd tipple as well, over the years, joining her husband on the occasional booze-themed visit.

The King’s visit to the Guinness Open Gate Brewery isn’t his first encounter with “the black stuff”.

Charles has been recognised for his service over the years in helping to promote beer. He was named Beer Drinker of the Year in 2002.

Like many Britons, Charles enjoys a drink or two while he’s overseas. Here he is about to sup a pint during a visit to the Salone Del Gusto food festival in Italy in 2004.

The Prince of Wales appears to be following in his father’s footsteps too. Here William’s trying a pint of Kingmaker, a brew celebrating the coronation of his father.

Even Kate has a drink from time to time, although her tipple of choice in this picture seems to be cider.

Cheers to the King!