Mystery of two grand pianos dumped on a mountain in Wales

Large musical instruments found near top of 1,841ft high mountain

Matt Mathers
Wednesday 15 March 2023 12:53
A fly-tipper dumped two pianos halfway up a mountain in South Wales. The pianos - one upright and a baby grand - were discovered dumped on Blorenge Mountain in the Brecon Beacons National Pak.

Blorenge, popular with walkers, overlooks the market town of Abergavenny and the villages of Llanfoist and Govilon in the Usk Valley to the north. Images showed the pianos abandoned in a layby on the way to the top of the 1,841ft high mountain.

Local media reports say it is not the first time rubbished has been dumped on Blorenge, which has a number of different routes up to its summit. Household and building waste - and a recycling bin - were among some of the items recently dumped on Blorenge.

Monmouthshire County Council said it would step up efforts to combat the issue. In May 2006 mystery surrounded the discovery of a piano near the summit of Ben Nevis - Britain’s highest mountain.

Pianos found dumped near summit

( )

Volunteers clearing stones from the 4,418ft peak were stunned after coming across the musical instrument. An appeal was launched to find out how the piano came to be found 200 meters of the top of the summit.

The mystery was solved just two days later when a man came forward to say that he had carried it up the mountain - on his back - in aid of charity.

Kenny Campbell,  a woodcutter from Bonar Bridge, said he spent four days carrying what was in fact a church organ to Ben Nevis’s summit near Fort William.

"When I got there, I played Scotland the Brave," Mr Campbell said.

