Two injured after car crashes near Piccadilly Circus roundabout
Pictures show a heavily damaged vehicle lying on its roof.
Two people have been injured after a car crashed near a roundabout in London’s Piccadilly Circus.
Emergency services were called to reports of a road traffic collision at around 5.30am on Sunday.
Pictures show a heavily damaged vehicle lying on its roof near the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain, popularly known as Eros.
One person was taken to a major trauma centre and the other to a local hospital.
The area has been cordoned off by police.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent a number of resources, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (Hart).
“We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.”