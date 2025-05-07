Singer to perform for King at VE Day concert held near his former busking spot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer Victor Ray is to perform for the King at a VE Day concert held near his former busking spot.

Four days of celebration across the nation began on Monday to mark 80 years since victory in Europe was declared in the Second World War.

Concluding the celebrations on Thursday evening, the Ugandan-born musician, raised in Newcastle, will perform Nat King Cole’s Smile alongside a 45-piece orchestra and 30-person choir at Horse Guards Parade in London.

The concert’s location is close to Piccadilly Circus, which is where Ray used to busk while launching his music career.

Ray said: “I mean, when you think about it, it’s crazy. I used to sing on the streets just up the road from here. To be performing at this event, on this stage, is a moment I genuinely never saw coming.”

He added: “I am so grateful to be part of this historic event, and singing such a classic song to remember the moment the Second World War ended. It’s a real honour to be a part of the celebrations.”

Actor Timothy Spall began VE Day commemorations in London on Monday by reading extracts of then prime minister Sir Winston Churchill’s victory speech to the nation on May 8 1945.

Monday also saw a military procession and flypast in central London as well as a street party held at Downing Street.

UK Government buildings and departments will remember and thank those who fought with a silence at noon on Thursday, with other organisations invited to follow suit.

Pubs and bars have been granted permission to stay open for longer to mark the anniversary.

Venues in England and Wales which usually close at 11pm will be able to keep serving for an extra two hours to celebrate.

Churches and cathedrals across the country will ring their bells as a collective act of thanksgiving at 6.30pm, echoing the sounds that swept across the country in 1945, the Church of England said.

The VE Day party, presented by Zoe Ball, will air on May 8 from 8pm to 10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.