The British Transport Police has said it is investigating an incident in which Piers Corbyn removed Covid-19 public health signs from a London Underground train.

The anti-lockdown campaigner and elder brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was filmed ripping off stickers encouraging social distancing and the wearing of masks from the inside of a Victoria line tube train.

A second man was also filmed taking down the signs.

“They didn’t keep their distance at the G7, did they?” Mr Corbyn, 74, said as he off ripped a sticker and stuffed it into a carrier bag.

“The whole thing is bulls**t and lies.”

He then tells the camera: “Boris lied to us, so we’re taking these things down ourselves.”

The footage was shared on social media, and the BTP replied to one tweet, saying: “We are aware of this incident and are currently investigating.”

A separate tweet from BTP London said: “We are aware of a video showing two men removing public health stickers from a Victoria Line Underground train.

“Officers are currently making enquiries into the incident.”

A Transport for London spokesperson said: “We are committed to keeping the transport network safe for all our customers, and signage encouraging social distancing and compliance with the requirement to wear a face covering is an important part of this work.”

Mr Corbyn has already been charged with a series of coronavirus restrictions breaches over his involvement in anti-lockdown protests.

He was also arrested in February over leaflets comparing Britain’s coronavirus vaccination programme to the Nazi death camp Auschwitz.