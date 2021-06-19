Police investigating after Piers Corbyn removes social distancing signs from London tube
‘Boris lied to us, so we’re taking these things down ourselves,’ brother of former Labour leader says
The British Transport Police has said it is investigating an incident in which Piers Corbyn removed Covid-19 public health signs from a London Underground train.
The anti-lockdown campaigner and elder brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was filmed ripping off stickers encouraging social distancing and the wearing of masks from the inside of a Victoria line tube train.
A second man was also filmed taking down the signs.
“They didn’t keep their distance at the G7, did they?” Mr Corbyn, 74, said as he off ripped a sticker and stuffed it into a carrier bag.
“The whole thing is bulls**t and lies.”
He then tells the camera: “Boris lied to us, so we’re taking these things down ourselves.”
The footage was shared on social media, and the BTP replied to one tweet, saying: “We are aware of this incident and are currently investigating.”
A separate tweet from BTP London said: “We are aware of a video showing two men removing public health stickers from a Victoria Line Underground train.
“Officers are currently making enquiries into the incident.”
A Transport for London spokesperson said: “We are committed to keeping the transport network safe for all our customers, and signage encouraging social distancing and compliance with the requirement to wear a face covering is an important part of this work.”
Mr Corbyn has already been charged with a series of coronavirus restrictions breaches over his involvement in anti-lockdown protests.
He was also arrested in February over leaflets comparing Britain’s coronavirus vaccination programme to the Nazi death camp Auschwitz.
