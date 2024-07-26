Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The families of two pilots who died in a motorway crash have described how both men loved life – and revealed that one of them had been married for just three months.

Relatives of Matt Greenhalgh, 28, and Jamie Fernandes, 24, paid heartfelt tributes to them after the pair died when their taxi was in an accident on the M62 in Cheshire just over two weeks ago.

The Ryanair pilot and senior first officer had been on their way to Liverpool John Lennon airport when the car was caught in a crash with two lorries near St Helens.

Matt Greenhalgh had recently been promoted to captain ( Cheshire police )

Both died at the scene, and the taxi driver was seriously injured.

A 61-year-old lorry driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and released on conditional bail.

The family of Captain Greenhalgh said: “Matt had a passion for life and seized every opportunity that came his way. He had already achieved so much in such a short life, with so much more planned.

"Matt discovered his ambition for becoming a pilot in his teenage years, following a flying lesson that was gifted by his aunt.

“His hard work and determination led to a successful career with Ryanair, recently being promoted to captain. He loved the skies and flying, never growing tired of the scenic views from the cockpit.

"Matt was a keen sportsman; in his younger years enjoying rugby and cricket, and more recently golf and cycling.

“He wanted to try anything and everything, constantly seeking new adventures. Matt and his wife, Hannah, also enjoyed travelling. Their last trip being Las Vegas, where they were married just three months before his tragic death.

"We take comfort that we will hold so many fantastic memories of our time with him. He was a loving husband, thoughtful son, loyal brother, caring grandson, respected colleague and valued friend…

"We are lost without you. You are forever in our hearts.”

Jamie Fernandes was described as ‘so very kind’ with ‘a wicked sense of humour' ( Cheshire Police )

The family of First Officer Fernandes said: “Jamie was living his best life and had so many plans for the future. In his too short life he packed in so much and made the most of every moment.

“He looked forward to every day at work where it is obvious he was with a very special family of colleagues and friends, and as he said, ‘The sun always shines above the clouds’.

"Jamie loved spending time with his friends, playing golf, squash and was a keen hockey player.

“All of his friends from both school and the flying community were hugely important to him. He was so very kind and had a wicked sense of humour.

"Our darling boy was a loving son, grandson, nephew and cousin. He is the light of our lives and always will be.”

Both families said they had been overwhelmed by an outpouring of love and affection.

Their deaths had brought the two families together, police said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up independently of the families, and the funds raised will go to a scholarship trust to help people from all backgrounds to become pilots.

Ryanair will set up a memorial award in their names that will go to the top-performing cadet each year.