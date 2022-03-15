Firefighters tackle blaze at Pinewood Studios after flames ‘on set of Disney’s Snow White remake’

Fire crews have been battling a blaze at the world-renowned Pinewood Studios, after a film set reportedly went up in flames.

Buckinghamshire fire and rescue service confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that 12 fire trucks from across Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and west London were in attendance at the famous film studios.

Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White is reportedly currently filming at the studio in Iver Heath, which has grown to be the UK’s answer to Hollywood by producing some of the biggest film franchises in cinematic history.

The Sun carried pictures of a fire on what appeared to be the Snow White set, with flames spreading to a large thatched cottage and black smoke visible from outside the studio building.

“It was just mental. I didn't see it start but I was told first a tree went up,” the paper quoted a witness as saying.

“By the time I got there the flames were massive, going right up to the ceiling. Then bits of the set started falling into flames and the thatched cottage started lighting up.”

Variety quoted a Disney source as saying that “no filming was underway” at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were using four sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one hose reel jet, Buckingham fire and rescue service said in a statement.

“Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service are in attendance, supporting the multi-agency response to the incident. Also in attendance are five officers and a control unit from Maidenhead,” it added.

Snow White is expected to be released in 2023, and will star West Side Story star Rachel Zegler as the eponymous princess and Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

The Superman and Harry Potter films are among the other blockbusters which have been filmed at the studios, which are also known as the home of James Bond, having been where cameras began rolling on 007’s first mission in 1962.

The location has more than a dozen main stages, including the 007 stage which had to be rebuilt after burning down in 1984, during the filming of Ridley Scott’s Legend.

A fire also broke out in 2006 after production finished on James Bond film Casino Royale.

Among the acting greats to pass under the famed Pinewood Studios entrance are Laurence Olivier, Marilyn Monroe and Dick van Dyke.

The Independent has approached Pinewood and Disney for comment.

Additional reporting by PA

